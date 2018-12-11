How to find the perfect Christmas tree

Still need to pick up a Christmas tree?

We've got some tips about what to look for and how to make it last.

Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning recently headed into the bush just outside Pembroke, Ont., with some experts from Algonquin College, who shared advice on how to find the perfect tree for the holidays.

These are a few of their favourite trees

Victoria Gray, forestry student: "I'm gonna go with a spruce. I know Davis is going to tell you that they stink, but I think they smell great. They're really full, conical shape, nice and green — that's the perfect Christmas tree."

David Fletcher, forestry student: "For me, I would go with a fir. They have a sweet smell so it doesn't stink up the house, and they last pretty long. They're not a big mess, too. I don't like cleaning up the messes."

Chris Ryan, forestry department technician: "It used to be white spruce every year, now it's artificial. I was sick of the mess, too. [I'm] getting older."

From left, Algonquin College forestry students Davis Fletcher, Victoria Gray, and forestry department technician Chris Ryan look for the perfect Christmas tree in Shady Nook, Ont., just outside Pembroke. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Follow these tips