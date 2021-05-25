Skip to Main Content
Driver dead following fiery overnight crash north of Cornwall

A man is dead after a fiery, two-vehicle crash north of Cornwall, Ont., according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Driver hit unoccupied parked vehicle, engulfing both in flame

Shortly after midnight a westbound passenger vehicle collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle on Headline Road, causing both to become engulfed in flames, according to initial investigations. (CBC)

Shortly after midnight a westbound passenger vehicle collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle on Headline Road, causing both to become engulfed in flames, according to initial investigations. 

The driver was declared dead at the scene. 

Police haven't released the man's name as they haven't notified next of kin.

A section of Headline Road is closed between Highway 138 and McConnell Road. 

Those with information are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

