Ottawa festivals call on feds to boost funding

Ottawa festival organizers are banding together to call on the federal government to boost their funding so they can continue competing for world-class acts.

The group includes organizers of Bluesfest and the Ottawa Jazz Festival.

"Festivals count. They matter in terms of how Ottawa is branded and seen around the world," Sean Wilson, president of the Ottawa Festival Network, told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "There's more hiring that we want to do, that we need to do, that we cannot do."

The group made the request Monday after the federal government announced an advisory council aimed at drafting a national tourism strategy.

Increasing costs

In a news release , the group said federal funding for festivals has remained unchanged for 10 years despite rising costs for organizers.

The Ottawa International Writers Festival receives one-third of the funding it got 20 years ago, but its audience has quintupled and its costs have tripled, according to Wilson, who also runs the festival.

Sean Wilson is the president of the Ottawa Festival Network and also runs the Ottawa International Writers Festival. (CBC)

The group is urging the government to properly fund festivals that boost tourism and economic activity, so they can keep attracting international talent.

"The vitality of our local festival industry is internationally recognized, but is in jeopardy without this investment," Wilson said.