Ferry service resumes between Cumberland, Masson-Angers
Ottawa River ferry was shut down in late April due to rising floodwaters
Nearly one month after it was shut down due to rising floodwaters, the Ottawa River ferry between Masson-Angers, Que., and the east Ottawa community of Cumberland is running once again.
Service resumed Sunday for vehicles weighing less than five tonnes, said Sylvain Lamoureux, deupty director for ferry operator Bourbonnais Traversiers.
The ferry — an important link between the two regions — went offline in late April.
Lamoureux told Radio-Canada that the ferry company plans to take steps this summer to better protect its infrastructure from future floods, including raising some of its buildings.
"We have made a lot of investments in the boats, and we have about 50 employees. So we have a lot of things to protect," Lamoureux said in a French-language interview.
The ferry also shut down for 10 days during the 2017 floods.
