Heroin on city streets is mostly fentanyl drug testing reveals

More than half of all drugs brought in to a free testing service last month tested positive for either fentanyl or carfentanyl — results the program's director finds "alarming."

Staff at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre (SHCHC) use a portable mass spectrometer — a machine that can fit atop a desk — to scan trace amounts of drugs before clients use them. The $160,000 machine can accurately detect potentially deadly chemicals within seconds.

Users can bring their drugs for free, non-judgemental testing at the centre.

The centre tested 16 samples of what users believed to be heroin in July at SHCHC and all of them contained at least some fentanyl and five of the samples had only fentanyl. The agency also tested drugs described as cocaine and methamphetamine and found fentanyl in some of those samples.

The results from the month-long audit have alarmed the centre's director Rob Boyd.

"I think that we're seeing an escalation of the overdose crisis," said Boyd.

“I think that we’re seeing an escalation of the overdose crisis," said the Sandy Hill Safe Injection site's Rob Boyd. (Stu Mills/CBC)

'Good advertising'

Boyd hopes that by posting the results of monthly testing, front-line health workers and health centre clients will be forced to confront overdose risks.

He thinks the monthly totals will be good "advertising".

"It's going to hopefully raise their concern a bit more about wanting to make sure that they get their drugs tested before they use them," said Boyd.

One of the samples of cocaine they tested also had fentanyl in it and Boyd said that's a major risk.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DrugChecking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DrugChecking</a> results for the month of July ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/SandyHillCHC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SandyHillCHC</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/DUALOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DUALOttawa</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/odpreventionott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@odpreventionott</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawahealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawahealth</a> <a href="https://t.co/fD5jlMmboQ">pic.twitter.com/fD5jlMmboQ</a> —@rboyd6

"People who are smoking crack cocaine - they're not thinking that they're at risk of an opiod overdose," said Boyd.

He said anyone using drugs recreationally, even cocaine, should not use them alone and have naloxone kits available.

Student testing

“It’s been shocking to see how frequently these dangerous opiates have been put in these drugs,” said Wondu Gebeyehu , 19, the Carleton University chemistry student analyzing the samples. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The person doing much of the testing is a 19-year-old Carleton University undergraduate chemistry student, Wondu Gebeyehu.

The teen said his unusual entry into pharmaceuticals has been an eye-opening experience.

"It's been shocking to see how frequently these dangerous opiates have been put in these drugs," he said.

He speaks with the people whose drugs he tests and said he struggles to understand how fentanyl use has been normalized among users.

Reactions to drug-test results that show a bad deal has gone down will vary, said Gebeyehu.

Some accept the findings with a shrug, others are shocked to find their long-time dealer has sold them something potentially lethal.

"A lot of times the presence of fentanyl won't necessarily stop someone from being willing to use," he said.

In some cases he's seen drug users express anger that they've been misled.

A few have found the results of his tests so sobering that they have asked for a referral to rehabilitation programmes or meet with a doctor about starting methadone treatment.

