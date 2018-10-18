Yes, Zoe, there are women farmers

When CBC Ottawa host Adrian Harewood's daughter Zoe asked him why all the farmers in the books he read to her were men, he didn't know what to tell her.

Our 5 yr. old daughter expresses her dissatisfaction with the latest story I've read to her. <br>Zoe: "Why do all the farmers always have to be men?" —@CBCAdrianH

Sandi Brock had the answer. The sheep farmer from West Perth, Ont., wanted Zoe to know that there are indeed women in agriculture, and they love what they do.

Dear Zoe...<br><br>I’d like to introduce to you some amazing women who farm, women who help us farm, and women making history in our industry.<br><br>There may not be many storybooks about us, but we’ve always been there.<br><br>Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAdrianH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAdrianH</a> for the tweet! <a href="https://t.co/NQx4lPf7DU">pic.twitter.com/NQx4lPf7DU</a> —@sandibrock

Brock's message got through.

Sandi, this is amazing!Fantastic! Our whole family just watched the impressive video with Zoe. We are all so touched by this. Thank you! —@CBCAdrianH

Soon more female farmers were adding their voices.

Hey Zoe! I’m a 4th generation farmer from Montana. <br><br>She’d also love all the female farmers featured by <a href="https://twitter.com/femalefarmers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@femalefarmers</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Farmher1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Farmher1</a> <a href="https://t.co/5JKvoTftZM">pic.twitter.com/5JKvoTftZM</a> —@bigskyfarmher

Just me t four women farmers, including an Indigenous Seedkeeper, in August for a photo essay I tried to pitch. Tell her they are out there and are each amazing! <a href="https://t.co/6qrmEJYpJj">pic.twitter.com/6qrmEJYpJj</a> —@nancyfordephoto

Hi Adrian and Zoe! <br>I am a cattle rancher out in Saskatchewan, and LOVE what I do! <a href="https://t.co/npb47MHQFJ">pic.twitter.com/npb47MHQFJ</a> —@adrienneivey

Women accounted for 28.7 per cent of all Canadian farm operators in 2016 — about 78,000 of the nearly 272,000 farmers in the federal government's most recent survey.

That was up from 2011, when 27.4 per cent of farm operators were women.

So, Zoe, not only are there lots of women farmers — there are more of them than ever!