Yes, Zoe, there are women farmers

When CBC Ottawa host Adrian Harewood's daughter Zoe asked him why all the farmers in the books he read to her were men, he didn't know what to tell her. Sandi Brock had the answer.

When CBC Ottawa host Adrian Harewood's daughter Zoe asked him why all the farmers in the books he read to her were men, he didn't know what to tell her.

Sandi Brock had the answer. The sheep farmer from West Perth, Ont., wanted Zoe to know that there are indeed women in agriculture, and they love what they do.

Brock's message got through.

Soon more female farmers were adding their voices.

Women accounted for 28.7 per cent of all Canadian farm operators in 2016 — about 78,000 of the nearly 272,000 farmers in the federal government's most recent survey. 

That was up from 2011, when 27.4 per cent of farm operators were women.

So, Zoe, not only are there lots of women farmers — there are more of them than ever!

