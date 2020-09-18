Student tests positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Pembroke school

A student has tested positive as part of a COVID-19 outbreak at Fellowes High School in Pembroke, Ont., the local health authority said Friday.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said it was notified that the student had tested positive late Thursday night.

So far, four staff members and the student have tested positive at the Ottawa Valley school, which has 650 students and about 55 employees.

The health unit shut down Fellowes on Wednesday after three staff members tested positive, making it the first Ontario school to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A pop-up testing centre in Pembroke is testing staff and students at 7 International Dr. So far, almost all staff at the school have been tested, the health unit said, as well as most students thought to be at the highest risk.

The health unit is asking people to continue practising physical distancing, keep up hand hygiene and maintain small social bubbles. Anyone who feels unwell should stay home.

To book a COVID-19 test in the region, the health unit says locals can visit the Renfrew County Virtual Triage Assessment Centre website or call 1-844-727-6404.