COVID-19 outbreak among staff closes Pembroke high school

Health officials in Pembroke, Ont., have shut down a local high school after a third staff member there tested positive for COVID-19.

All in-person classes at Fellowes High School were halted Wednesday after the latest case was linked to two previous ones, also involving staff members.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) spokesperson Jonathan Laderoute said the closure takes effect immediately and will be in place until further notice.

The acting medical officer of health for the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) ordered the closure, according to Laderoute.

"The decision was made shortly after a third case was confirmed earlier today that was linked to two previous cases," the email reads. "The school will reopen only with public health approval."

There are about 700 students and 55 staff at the school.

The RCDSB notes students will continue their learning online, and are asked to check their email for instructions from their teachers.

"The well-being and safety of our students and staff is top priority during this pandemic period and the district will continue to support public health staff in any way we can as they continue to investigate," Laderoute wrote.