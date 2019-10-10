Feds to look at how public servants deliver services post-pandemic
'Strategic policy review’ aims to save $6B over 5 years, according to 2022 draft budget
The federal government plans to launch a "strategic policy review" of how the public service does its work in a post-pandemic era, an initiative that could have ramifications for federal workers in the national capital region.
Thursday's budget signals that the federal government is moving past pandemic-era spending — the wage subsidy is ending this fiscal year, for example — while also looking at how COVID-19 could reshape how the government delivers its services.
Allowing federal public servants to work from home more permanently and potentially selling off federal buildings could aid in the government's effort to save as much as $6 billion over five years.
The budget proposes the government find ways to save money in the areas of "real property, travel, and increased digital service delivery."
Many federal office buildings in downtown Ottawa remain nearly empty as civil servants continue to work from home, and the budget document suggests that going forward, workforce strategies could include "more virtual or remote work arrangements".
"These efforts would target savings of $6 billion over five years, and $3 billion annually by 2026-27," according to budget documents.
A comprehensive "strategic policy review" would be led by Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board and MP for Ottawa-Vanier.
This review would also assess "program effectiveness" in meeting other priorities like economic growth, inclusiveness, and the fight against climate change.
New, targeted program spending
In the meantime, there's new proposed spending and programs aimed to start this year in other federal departments and agencies:
- $45 million over four years to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada supporting projects in Canada's semiconductor industry.
- $40.9 million over five years to the federal granting councils to support targeted scholarships and fellowships for promising Black student researchers.
- $272.6 million over five years to Employment and Social Development Canada to support an employment strategy for persons with disabilities.
- $20 million over five years for the Canadian Institutes of Health Research to explore the long-term effects of COVID-19 infections on Canadians.
- $25 million over three years to Library and Archives Canada to support the digitization of documents relating to the federal Indian day school system.
- $12.1 million over two years to the National Arts Centre to support creations, co-productions, and promotions with Canadian performing arts companies.
With files from Joanne Chianello