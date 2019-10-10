Feds to look at how public servants deliver services post-pandemic

The federal government plans to launch a "strategic policy review" of how the public service does its work in a post-pandemic era, an initiative that could have ramifications for federal workers in the national capital region.

Thursday's budget signals that the federal government is moving past pandemic-era spending — the wage subsidy is ending this fiscal year, for example — while also looking at how COVID-19 could reshape how the government delivers its services.

Allowing federal public servants to work from home more permanently and potentially selling off federal buildings could aid in the government's effort to save as much as $6 billion over five years.

The budget proposes the government find ways to save money in the areas of "real property, travel, and increased digital service delivery."

Many federal office buildings in downtown Ottawa remain nearly empty as civil servants continue to work from home, and the budget document suggests that going forward, workforce strategies could include "more virtual or remote work arrangements".



"These efforts would target savings of $6 billion over five years, and $3 billion annually by 2026-27," according to budget documents.



A comprehensive "strategic policy review" would be led by Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board and MP for Ottawa-Vanier.

This review would also assess "program effectiveness" in meeting other priorities like economic growth, inclusiveness, and the fight against climate change.

New, targeted program spending

In the meantime, there's new proposed spending and programs aimed to start this year in other federal departments and agencies: