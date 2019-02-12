Federal workers encouraged to work from home Wednesday
Many federal government departments are being asked to make use of flexible working arrangements on Wednesday due to the winter storm and school closures.
Treasury Board asking departments to use flexible arrangements
The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is advising department heads to encourage federal workers in and around Ottawa to work from home Wednesday, due to the winter storm and school closures.
While many government offices will be open, it is up to the department heads to make use of flexible working arrangements for their staff.
Departments will be expected to maintain essential operational requirements.
The Treasury Board is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue updates as the storm progresses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.