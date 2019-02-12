Federal workers encouraged to work from home Wednesday

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is advising department heads to encourage federal workers in and around Ottawa to work from home Wednesday, due to the winter storm and school closures.

While many government offices will be open, it is up to the department heads to make use of flexible working arrangements for their staff.

Departments will be expected to maintain essential operational requirements.

The Treasury Board is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue updates as the storm progresses.

