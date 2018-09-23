Federal government employees told to stay home Monday

Federal government workers in the National Capital Region are being urged to stay home Monday as Ottawa-Gatineau recovers from a pair of devastating tornadoes.

Two tornadoes hit the region Friday, with one sowing destruction from Ottawa's Dunrobin community to Mont-Bleu in Gatineau, and the other touching down near the intersection of West Hunt Club and Greenbank roads.

Earlier Sunday, City of Ottawa officials had urged residents to stay home Monday as there were still hundreds of traffic lights out.

Now, government workers are being urged to do the same and "work from home if possible," according to a statement from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

"In consultation with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Police Services, and to assist with recovery efforts, the Government of Canada has been asked to minimize commuting, as well as demand on the electrical grid," the statement said.

"Essential services will continue to be delivered. Government officials are continuing to monitor the situation to determine next steps."

Other closures

The C.D. Howe building in downtown Ottawa, which houses federal departments but also a number of private businesses, has also been closed until further notice.

At the municipal level, Ben Franklin Place on Centrepointe Drive and Mary Pitt Centre on Constellation Drive will also be closed Monday, the City of Ottawa said in a statement.

Any matters that were to be heard Monday at the provincial offences court on Constellation Drive will be rescheduled, the city said.

The Canadian War Museum will also be closed Monday, as will a number of local schools.