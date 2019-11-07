Bedbug found in 8th federal building

Yet another federal building in Ottawa-Gatineau has reported a bedbug sighting — the eighth such tower in the past five weeks.

According to internal emails sent to workers at 200 Kent St. this week and obtained by CBC News, an employee spotted a single bug Wednesday on the west side of the building's 13th floor.

In response, 34 traps were placed on floors 12 through 14 in all wings of the building, one email said. Those three floors are also scheduled to be steam-cleaned this weekend.

The emails also said pest management experts from Public Services and Procurement Canada were aware of the situation, and that a "canine inspection" would be performed Saturday to determine the extent of the bedbug issue.

"We will provide you with further updates as we continue to address this issue. In the meantime, employees are expected to report to work as usual. Those employees experiencing distress or concerns are encouraged to speak with their managers," said one of the emails.

An internal email sent to employees at 200 Kent St. in Ottawa has confirmed the presence of a bedbug on one of the tower's floors. It's the eighth known federal building in Ottawa-Gatineau to have reported a bedbug issue since Oct. 1. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

5th building in Ottawa

The complex at 200 Kent, also known as Centennial Towers, is home to offices with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, as well as the Tax Court of Canada.

Since Oct. 1, four other buildings in Ottawa — 300 Slater St., 235 Queen St., 350 King Edward Ave., and 200 Eglantine Driveway at Tunney's Pasture — have had bedbug sightings.

In Gatineau, the bugs have been spotted at 70 rue Crémazie, 22 rue Eddy and 30 rue Victoria.

PSPC said it would not have any information about the sighting at 200 Kent St. until Friday morning.

Previous treatments undertaken by PSPC to stem the spread of the insects have included traps, steaming, vacuuming and the use of certain pesticides.

Some of those treatments have led to employees being asked to work from home.

Canada's largest federal workers' union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, has said it would like more proactive inspections, instead of simply focusing on the area where sightings occur.

Bedbugs aren't known to carry infectious diseases, according to Health Canada, but their bites can itch and contribute to anxiety and trouble sleeping.

They can travel around on furniture, clothing and in books.