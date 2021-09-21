After a summer campaign during a continuing pandemic, much of the political landscape looks the same in the Ottawa-Gatineau area as both the Liberals and Conservatives maintain the seats they won last election — with one exception.

The Liberals will send 13 MPs to the House and the Conservatives, seven. The region had 14 Liberal MPs, five Conservatives and Conservative-turned-Independent Derek Sloan when the election was called.

There are five new faces among this group of 20 coming out of the 2021 vote and into a Liberal minority government.

One newcomer to federal politics is Liberal Yasir Naqvi, who is set to replace former Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna in Ottawa Centre.

Naqvi has already represented the riding at the provincial level, having held the job of MPP and a few cabinet roles from 2007 to 2018.



On Monday night, Naqvi was asked if he hopes for a cabinet post in Justin Trudeau's next government.

"What I wanted is to be a Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre," responded Naqvi. "That's the job I've earned and I look forward to serving the people of Ottawa Centre."

Another politician changing levels of government is Jenna Sudds, moving from Ottawa city councillor for Kanata North to LIberal MP-elect in Kanata-Carleton.

Strongholds held

After seven undefeated election campaigns, Pierre Poilievre again holds Carleton, the only Conservative seat inside the nation's capital.

"Seventeen years ago this community took a risk on a 25-year-old kid with a funny last name, that no one could pronounce … in order to make me their MP," Poilievre told supporters at his election celebration.

WATCH | Pierre Poilievre victorious again: Pierre Poilievre re-elected in Carleton 0:33 Conservative Pierre Poilievre has been elected in Ottawa’s Carleton riding for the seventh consecutive time. 0:33

In Orléans, the riding remains Liberal with Marie-France Lalonde. Liberal Mona Fortier keeps her seat in Ottawa-Vanier.

Anita Vandenbeld heads back as MP for Ottawa West-Nepean and after 16 years in Parliament, David McGuinty will continue to represent the Liberals in Ottawa-South.

Despite opposition to his campaign from a Punjabi community association, Liberal Chandra Arya won the day and will continue to represent the people of Nepean.

In western Quebec, Liberals Greg Fergus in Hull-Aylmer and Steve MacKinnon in Gatineau will keep their seats.

"I feel a little relieved," said Fergus after the results came in on Monday night. "Every time you go before the people it's another job interview."

WATCH | Greg Fergus will return: Liberal Greg Fergus re-elected in Hull-Aylmer 0:53 Greg Fergus said he was relieved to be re-elected in the riding, which he first won in 2015. 0:53

Pontiac will also remain Liberal with newcomer Sophie Chatel replacing former MP Will Amos. Chatel says she's already had preliminary conversations with the chief of Kitigan Zibi about the need for clean water in that part of the riding.

"It's to listen to their needs and then I can see how I can help the most. It's a priority. It's a government priority. It's a community priority," Chatel told reporters on Monday night.

Argenteuil-La-Petite-Nation Liberal MP Stéphane Lauzon again held off a strong Bloc Québécois challenge to return to the House.

Conservatives take Bay of Quinte

Liberals Francis Drouin and Mark Gerretsen were re-elected in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell and Kingston and the Islands, respectively, but all other ridings in eastern Ontario again went to Conservatives.

Liberal MP Neil Ellis, a former Belleville mayor, lost his seat to former Belleville city councillor Ryan Williams of the Conservatives.

Conservative Shelby Kramp-Neuman will be the new MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington, replacing former MP Derek Sloan and beating a field that included his wife Jennifer Sloan.

Longtime Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant returns to her seat, as will Conservative colleague Scott Reid in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, both first elected as part of the Canadian Alliance in 2000.

In Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, Conservative Eric Duncan has held on to his seat, as did Conservative Michael Barrett in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.