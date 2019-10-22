Skip to Main Content
The highs and lows of election night
Election night in Ottawa-Gatineau brought its usual mix of joyful, melancholy and even kooky moments.

Many first-time MPs in 2015 were voted back in.

Kanata-Carleton MP-elect Karen McCrimmon, left, stands with a happy supporter at her victory party Oct. 21, 2019. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)
Ottawa Centre MP-elect Catherine McKenna speaks at her victory party on Oct. 21, 2019. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC)
Glengarry-Prescott-Russell MP-elect Francis Drouin, left, celebrates with his wife, Kate, and their three-month-old son. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Pontiac MP-elect Will Amos, left, celebrates with a supporter.

Ottawa-Vanier MP elect Mona Fortier, left, poses for a photo at her election night party on Oct. 21, 2019. (CBC)

Marie-France Lalonde moves from Queen's Park to the Hill.

Marie-France Lalonde,who stepped down from the provincial riding of Orléans to run for the federal seat in the same area, celebrates her victory Monday. (CBC)

Pierre Poilievre is still Ottawa's only Conservative MP.

Supporters of Conservative MP-elect Pierre Poilievre react to positive news during an election night watch party on Oct. 21, 2019. (Stu Mills/CBC)
At his victory party, Carleton MP-elect Pierre Poilievre holds up the shoes he wore to campaign these past weeks. (Stu Mills/CBC)

For every winner, there were challengers who fell short.

Ottawa Centre federal NDP candidate Emilie Taman, right, speaks to supporters as Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden looks on. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada)
Supporters of Kanata-Carleton Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey react to the results on Oct. 21, 2019. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)
Nepean Conservative candidate Brian St. Louis shakes the hand of a supporter after finding out he hadn't won the seat. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)

In Nepean, the Conservative gathering came with party-appropriate drinks.

How many Will Amoses can you see?

Pontiac Liberal MP-elect Will Amos at his victory party on Oct. 21, 2019. (CBC)
