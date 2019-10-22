Ottawa·Photos
The highs and lows of election night
Election night in Ottawa-Gatineau brought its usual mix of joyful, melancholy and even kooky moments.
Many first-time MPs in 2015 were voted back in.
Pontiac MP-elect Will Amos, left, celebrates with a supporter.
Marie-France Lalonde moves from Queen's Park to the Hill.
Pierre Poilievre is still Ottawa's only Conservative MP.
For every winner, there were challengers who fell short.
In Nepean, the Conservative gathering came with party-appropriate drinks.
How many Will Amoses can you see?