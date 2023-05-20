Disposed federal buildings could have future as affordable housing

A plan that could potentially see some federally owned buildings in Ottawa-Gatineau converted into affordable housing is gaining support from a local councillor and a homelessness advocacy group.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced its interest in selling or transferring nine of its buildings in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.

It's an effort to cut costs and accommodate the hybrid work model that's emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaite Burkholder Harris, director of Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa, says repurposing these buildings into residential properties is one possible solution for the region's housing crisis.

"Non-profit affordable housing is always part of the solution. It's really, really critical," she said.

Burkholder Harris acknowledges the plan would take a lot of work to put into action given these federal buildings are not designed as livable spaces.

"It's complicated trying to retrofit an office building into a residential multi-unit [building] for apartments," Burkholder Harris said.

"You have to get plumbing and electricity hookups for multiple kinds of units. Accessibility standards are really critical to that."

Not a guarantee

Still, it's something Burkholder Harris thinks is worth exploring — and Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr agrees.

The federal government's plan presents "a wonderful opportunity, Carr said, but it won't come to fruition overnight.

"In my experience, these things take time. Consultations take time. It takes time to see if the buildings are suitable, Carr said.

"Collectively, all levels of government have to come together and figure out staging, how all of these buildings can be converted as quickly as possible."

Affordable housing isn't the only option, as Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) notes they could be used for commercial or community spaces, too.

PSPC says "disposal" of a property takes several years and depends on factors such as the building's condition, use and financial performance.

It's still early in the process and none of the buildings have been purchased by outside agencies, PSPC said.

While converting the buildings would be a complicated process, adding more affordable housing locally is 'really, really critical,' said Burkholder Harris. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Informing federal, provincial, municipal and Indigenous partners about the opportunity to use the properties for affordable housing, community spaces or businesses is part of that process.

Even so, having more residential spaces in the core — where four buildings on the disposal list are located — would potentially bring more life to the downtown, something Burkholder Harris says Ottawa needs.

"We know we need to densify. A big solution to downtown revitalization is going to be residential," she said. "We know we need more people in the downtown core who are not there just [during work hours]."