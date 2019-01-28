Budget sets big plans and few details for Ottawa-Gatineau crossings
Alexandra Bridge replacement, 6th crossing planned; no timeline or funding
The federal government says Ottawa and Gatineau need two new crossings, but when, where and what have yet to be answered.
Tuesday's budget slated the Alexandra Bridge between the national gallery and history museum for demolition and promises a sixth crossing across the Ottawa River as part of a long-term crossing plan.
The nearly 120-year-old Alexandra Bridge would be coming down and rebuilt anew, but would almost certainly add to traffic woes in the interim.
The bridge currently carries nearly 10 per cent of vehicle traffic between the two provinces and a third of pedestrian traffic.
Another piece that was missing from the plan was any money dedicated to its replacement — it had about $80 million over 10 years for bridge maintenance and "improvements" — which raises the question of when that plan will take effect.
Old debates
Meanwhile, the plan for a sixth crossing would be spearheaded by the National Capital Commission.
The issue is that the "plan" mentions "refreshing existing studies."
Those existing studies — one dating back to the early 1990s — had pinpointed building a bridge connecting the Aviation Parkway and Montée Paiement across Kettle Island, but the plan was set aside after many people were vehemently opposed to it.
"We've tried that five years ago, it failed miserably and we spent millions," said Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin.
"We've been in that movie before. I think it's going to fail again."
He reiterated that both municipalities must work together and agree on where any infrastructure should be built and the decision has to be made at the local level rather than a "top down" directive.
Suggestions a new bridge could be built in the city's west end has already had the beams pulled from under it by the area's MP AnitaVandenbeld.
That is not going to happen. Not even being considered. <a href="https://t.co/X79ZKwXCMC">https://t.co/X79ZKwXCMC</a>—@anitavandenbeld
Ottawa prefers tunnel
Mayor Jim Watson isn't as open to revisiting the idea of a bridge.
"I'm not entirely sure the purpose of going and studying another crossing," he said after the budget was revealed.
"The city has been very clear we don't support a bridge at Kettle island. That would eviscerate a number of different neighbourhoods and we're not on for that."
He said the bigger priority for the city is the idea of a tunnel taking large trucks and other vehicles out of the downtown core at a cost of $1.2 to $2 billion, according to a 2016 study.
"You know we can't have these trucks going down King Edward Avenue, Waller Street and Rideau Street killing and hurting people," Watson said
Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury has also advocated moving forward on a tunnel that would divert large truck traffic out of the downtown, something that wasn't specifically mentioned in the budget.
However, he said he's open to either a tunnel or a bridge as long as the option provides a lasting solution to the downtown truck problem and communities are properly engaged.
"The devil's in the details," he said.
"When do they plan to be able to fund this? Who will lead the effort? How will they engage with communities? But it's certainly exciting to see the leadership and seeing some interest in resolving … a chronic issue that we've we've had as a capital city."
With files from Nathalie Tremblay and Adrian Harewood
