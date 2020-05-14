FBI offers $1M US reward in kidnapping of Coleman and Boyle

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman were kidnapped while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012. The couple is now estranged. (Collage/ The Canadian Press)

Coleman, a U.S. citizen, and Boyle, her now estranged Canadian husband, were taken hostage in 2012 while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan.

The couple, along with the three children they had in captivity, were freed by Pakistani forces in October 2017.

Timothy Slater, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, says special agents and analysts are still actively working to identify the family's captors, but they need the public's help.

Boyle was accused of assaulting Coleman following their release, but in December an Ontario judge dismissed all charges against him.

