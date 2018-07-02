Academic calls on U of O to rename Fauteux Hall

The same historical hindsight that prompted the renaming of a Parliament Hill landmark and a pub in Kingston, Ont., now threatens the name of the building that houses the University of Ottawa's law faculty.

David Pratt, a professor emeritus from Queen's University, is calling on the University of Ottawa to change the name of Fauteux Hall.

The five-storey building on Louis Pasteur Private in the heart of the U of O campus is named after Joseph Honoré Gé​rald Fauteux, chief justice of Canada from 1970 to 1973 and one of the founders of the university's law school.

Pratt argues Fauteux is on the wrong side of history when it comes to the case of Everett Klippert, the last Canadian to go to prison for being gay.

"I think he was responsible for perpetuating an injustice," Pratt told CBC's Ottawa Morning.

In 1960, Klippert was sentenced to four years in prison for 18 counts of gross indecency after admitting to police that he had had consensual sexual relations with several men.

After his release, he moved to Northwest Territories to work as a mechanic in 1964. Within a year he was approached by police investigating an arson case. They soon determined Klippert had nothing to do with the fire, but he had admitted to having sex with four men in N.W.T.

Klippert was again charged and convicted of gross indecency. A few months later, after a psychiatric analysis, a judge declared Klippert a "dangerous sexual offender," meaning he could be incarcerated indefinitely.

While the psychiatric analysis found there was "no danger of him doing physical violence or injury to anyone," the judge handed Klippert the designation based on a 1961 change to the Criminal Code that defined a dangerous sexual offender as someone who "has shown a failure to control his sexual impulses" and "is likely to commit a further sexual offence."

Fauteux dismissed appeal

Klippert appealed the dangerous offender designation to the N.W.T. Court of Appeal, but it was dismissed. He then turned to the Supreme Court.

Fauteux was one of five justices who heard Klippert's appeal at the top court, and one of three who dismissed it.

"Whether the criminal law, with respect to sexual misconduct of the sort in which appellant has indulged for nearly twenty-five years, should be changed to the extent to which it has been recently in England ... is obviously not for us to say; our jurisdiction is to interpret and apply laws validly enacted," the decision reads.

Everett Klippert was sentenced to remain in jail indefinitely, but was finally released in 1971. He died in 1996. (Submitted by Kevin Allen/Klippert family )

Two years later, in 1969, homosexuality was decriminalized in Canada, however Klippert remained in prison until 1971.

Pratt, whose published writing ranges from poetry to his theories on the John F. Kennedy assassination, came across the Klippert case while researching another article. He doesn't buy the argument that Fauteux was merely applying a strict interpretation of the law.

"He may have been within his rights to make that decision, but he was not obligated," Pratt said.

Pratt points to the dissenting judges — including Fauteux's predecessor as chief justice, John Cartwright — who refused to label Klippert dangerous.

"Cartwright said there was no danger at all — the psychiatrists reported he was a kind and gentle man," Pratt said. "Justice Cartwright, using the same law, came to a different decision."

Awaiting response

Pratt said he sent a letter to the deans of both the civil law and common law departments in May. He has yet to receive a response.

"What I find problematic is the continued honouring of justice Fauteux," he said.

"I would be in favour of the law school at least considering finding the name of somebody who more truly represents the 21st century."

CBC Ottawa also reached out for a comment from the university, but received no response.