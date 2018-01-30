Faulty radios pose serious safety risk, police unions say

The unions representing Ottawa police officers say the new radio system being used by the force is faulty, putting the safety of police and the public at risk.

The city awarded a 10-year contract to Bell Canada worth $5.5 million a year to develop the system, and migrated some 6,000 users from police and other city departments to it.

But in an email to the service, Ottawa Police Association president Matt Skof and Senior Officer Association president Joan McKenna expressed "deep" concerns with the system's limited scope, which they say has resulted in black-outs.

"The philosophy of moving towards this system was understandable," Skof said. "The benefit that [police] were supposed to derive from this was our ability to go to a common channel with other city departments. But the problem is ... [the system] can't keep up with the demands that Ottawa police have put on it."

Mayor Jim Watson says he'll be asking staff why the new communications system used by Ottawa police may not work in certain circumstances. 0:37



He said these issues were raised with the city during the new system's testing period before it came into effect last month.



"The system never met our expectations," he said. Skof said, in some cases, dispatchers have been unable to communicate with officers on the job and police radios sometimes don't function in certain buildings.He said these issues were raised with the city during the new system's testing period before it came into effect last month."The system never met our expectations," he said.

'It's a very large, complex system'