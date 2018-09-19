Father Joe LeClair returns to work in Ottawa

An Ottawa priest who was convicted and sent to jail for defrauding his church of $130,000 has returned to work in the city.

Archbishop Terrence Prendergast was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, but in a statement he confirmed Father Joe LeClair had returned to work.

"I have asked Father LeClair to be available to help with masses in parishes, to help with funerals ... hospital on-call ministry in the evenings and weekends and other opportunities to provide ministerial assistance," Prendergast said in the statement.

LeClair pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to a year in jail. After his release, he worked as an assistant priest in New Brunswick.

His lawyer told the court LeClair had a serious gambling problem and took the money from Blessed Sacrament Church over the course of five years.

Prendergast said LeClair is eager to serve the community and the diocese believes he will be helpful.

"Father LeClair has a long history of providing compassionate pastoral care to parishioners and I am confident that his skills and availability will be of great assistance. At the present time, this on-call availability will be his assigned ministry."