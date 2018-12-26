Ottawa man gives son an early Christmas gift: his own kidney

When Ottawa's Jacques Corriveau found out his 27-year-old son needed a new kidney, he didn't give it a second thought.

Corriveau stepped up and served as a living organ donor for his son Pierre-Olivier, who had a congenital kidney malformation that was diagnosed while he was still in the womb.

Despite undergoing surgeries to help optimize his kidney function when he was a child, the organ eventually started to deteriorate.

In January 2017, he was given an option: either get a new kidney, or begin dialysis treatments.

That's when Corriveau offered up his own kidney — but first, he had to qualify.

According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, potential donors must, among other requirements, have a compatible blood type and no antibodies the recipient's body may reject.

Other tests also have to be done to determine if the kidney is compatible.

Corriveau learned he had the same blood type as his son and was eligible to undergo a nephrectomy.

Lifestyle changes

Before he could serve as his son's organ donor, however, he had to change his lifestyle to bring down his sugar level.

"I have a sweet tooth. I had to leave some desserts on the table, change my diet and [exercise] a little more," Corriveau said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

Once he lost weight and his blood-sugar level fell within normal ranges, he was able to go ahead with the operation.

"It was very reassuring, as a parent, to know that the day that Pierre-Olivier would need a kidney, that I was there, ready to give him one," said Corriveau who was still emotional months later.

"My concern as a father was him. He, his concern as a son, was me."

Jacques Corriveau and his son Pierre-Olivier rest in hospital beds after their surgery. (Audrey Gagné-Corriveau)

The pair will be monitored annually by a nephrologist to ensure that they have optimal kidney function, but Jacques Corriveau said he has no worries for the future.

Three months after the September surgery, he said, Pierre-Olivier is back to his energetic self.

He's also been talking to relatives about organ donation and inviting others to sign up to be an organ donor.