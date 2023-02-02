Vehicle driver killed in collision with Via Rail train north of Gananoque

A driver of a motor vehicle was killed Wednesday in a collision with a Via Rail train north of Gananoque, Ont., police said.

The OPP said officers were on scene Wednesday afternoon to investigate the fatal collision on the train tracks at Pykeview Drive in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, about a five-minute drive north of Gananoque.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeedsOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeedsOPP</a> on scene investigating a fatal collision on the train tracks at Pykeview Road, Thousand Islands Twp. The lone driver of a motor vehicle was pronounced deceased after a collision with a train. Please avoid the area. No further info available at this time. ^jpm <a href="https://t.co/wX257UHAT6">pic.twitter.com/wX257UHAT6</a> —@OPP_ER

OPP Sgt. Erin Cranton said the driver was an adult male.

Cranton told CBC the collision happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday and that both CN Police and CN Rail have been engaged.

Via Rail confirmed in an email to CBC News that train 67 en route to Toronto had collided with the vehicle.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, train 67 was back on the move after a delay of more than six hours, according to Via Rail.

A total of 926 passengers across nine trains were impacted by the delays, Via Rail said.

Via Rail told CBC that train 67 passengers would receive a travel credit.

The Transportation Safety Board said in an email to CBC News that it is monitoring the situation but is not currently investigating.

Police urged people to avoid the area.