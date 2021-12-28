Girl dies in Mooney's Bay tobogganing accident

A 10-year-old girl is dead after a toboggan accident at a popular hill in Ottawa.

Emergency crews were called to Mooney's Bay, along the Rideau River, around 2:50 p.m. Monday, paramedics told CBC.

They said the girl was rushed to CHEO, the children's pediatric hospital, in critical condition. Ottawa police said she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Her next-of-kin have been notified, police said.

Mooney's Bay is a popular spot for people to toboggan down. The hill leads from near the parking lot to the beach beside the river.

Police said the hill is closed until further notice due to safety concerns, while officers investigate and the City of Ottawa takes measures to improve safety.

Anyone who may have seen the accident and did not speak to officers at the time is asked to contact the Ottawa police at 613- 236-1222 ext.3566.