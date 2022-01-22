Police investigating fatal stabbing in Vanier

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating a fatal stabbing on the 200 block of Montreal Road in Vanier, Saturday morning.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m., according to a tweet from the Ottawa Police Service.

Paramedics said one man was taken to hospital in critical condition, and police said the victim later died in the hospital.

Montreal Road is closed between Hannah Street and the Vanier Parkway.

As of 10 a.m., police said there's no ongoing concern for public safety.