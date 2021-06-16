Police investigate fatal stabbing near Algonquin College
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Ottawa's west end near Algonquin College, CBC News has learned.
Homicide is Ottawa's 9th of 2021
The Ottawa Police Service said in a news release sent just after 7 p.m. that eastbound Baseline Road was closed between Navaho Drive and Cordova Street due to an ongoing investigation, but didn't specify what kind of investigation.
The fatal stabbing is Ottawa's ninth homicide of 2021.
With files from Shaamini Yogaretnam