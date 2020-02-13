Ottawa man killed in snowmobile crash west of Perth

A snowmobiler from Ottawa was killed in a crash in North Frontenac Township Wednesday afternoon.

Frontenac OPP said in a news release they were called to a report of a snowmobile hitting a tree on a trail near Elphin-Maberley Road west of Perth, Ont., at about 3:40 p.m.

Officers, paramedics and firefighters found 41-year-old Charles McLeod of Ottawa dead at the scene.

Police are investigating what happened.

Elphin-Maberley Road runs between Maberley and Snow Road Station, about 100 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.