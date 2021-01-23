Snowmobiler killed in crash west of Cornwall

A snowmobiler has died after colliding with a vehicle in the town of Ingleside, Ont., Saturday afternoon, police say.

The 44-year-old from South Stormont, Ont., had driven his snowmobile onto County Road 2 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle at around 2 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said. His name has not yet been released.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, police said.

As of 5:20 p.m. detours were in place on County Road 2 between Dickinson Drive and Killarney Road.

The crash happened about 25 kilometres west of Cornwall, Ont.