Man dead in single-vehicle collision in eastern Ontario
Driver pronounced dead at the scene
A 27-year-old man from Rockland, Ont., died after his vehicle went through the guardrail of a bridge in the Nation Township Saturday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police officers, paramedics and fire responded to the collision on Nov. 12, just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 9 and Concession Road 12.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.
County Road 9 from Concession Road 16 to Concession Road 2 was fully closed after the collision, but has since been reopened.
