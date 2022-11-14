Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Man dead in single-vehicle collision in eastern Ontario

A 27-year-old man from Rockland, Ont., died after his vehicle went through the guardrail of a bridge in the Nation Township Saturday afternoon. 

Driver pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
OPP officers, paramedics and fire responded to the collision on Nov. 12, just after 4 p.m. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

A 27-year-old man from Rockland, Ont., died after his vehicle went through the guardrail of a bridge in the Nation Township Saturday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police officers, paramedics and fire responded to the collision on Nov. 12, just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 9 and Concession Road 12.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.

County Road 9 from Concession Road 16 to Concession Road 2 was fully closed after the collision, but has since been reopened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now