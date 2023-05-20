Content
One dead in Renfrew shooting, police say suspect still not in custody

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a public safety warning for the Town of Renfrew after a fatal shooting late Friday evening. 

OPP cruiser.
Police first issued the warning on Twitter just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning. (Jillian Renouf/CBC News)

One person died in the shooting. The suspect is still not in custody, police said. 

There is a high police presence in the area, and an investigation is ongoing. 

Renfrew is located approximately 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

More to come...

