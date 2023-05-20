One dead in Renfrew shooting, police say suspect still not in custody

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a public safety warning for the Town of Renfrew after a fatal shooting late Friday evening.

One person died in the shooting. The suspect is still not in custody, police said.

There is a high police presence in the area, and an investigation is ongoing.

Public safety warning. On May 19, 2023, in the late evening, a shooting occurred in the Town of Renfrew. One victim deceased. The suspect is not in custody. Please be aware of the high police presence. Investigation ongoing. Media updates to follow. ^br —@OPP_ER

Renfrew is located approximately 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

More to come...