Pedestrian killed by train in Barrhaven

One person has died after being struck by a train near Jockvale Road in Barrhaven.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa paramedics told CBC. No other details were immediately available.

Police were still on scene as of 3 p.m. and are asking people to avoid the area. Jockvale Road is currently closed between Weybridge and Tartan drives.

The Transportation Safety Board said it has sent an investigator to the scene as well.

In September 2019, Ottawa city council approved the design of an underpass at the railway crossing but allotted no extra money.

At the time, the report suggested a grade-separated pathway would cost an estimated $6.5 million.