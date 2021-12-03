Pedestrian dies after collision in Kanata

Ottawa police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of March Road and Teron Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police and paramedics told CBC. Paramedics said he was in his late 30s.

The man's name is not being released, while police notify his next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

As of 9:30 p.m., a section of March Road northbound remained closed at Teron Road, while the southbound lanes of March Road are closed at Carling Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.