Man dead after motorcycle crash near Killaloe, Ont.
A man in his 50s has died after driving his motorcycle off the road in the township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, according to the OPP.
52-year-old man drove motorcycle off the road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday
A man in his 50s has died after driving his motorcycle off a road north of Killaloe, Ont.
The crash occurred Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. on Round Lake Road near Tramore Road, not far from the Bonnechere River.
According to a press release from the OPP, the driver lost control of his motorcycle and drove into a ditch.
He was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
OPP have identified him as 52-year-old Steven Mayhew of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Township.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.