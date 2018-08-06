Skip to Main Content
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Killaloe, Ont.

A man in his 50s has died after driving his motorcycle off the road in the township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, according to the OPP.

52-year-old man drove motorcycle off the road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday

OPP say a man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle collision. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

A man in his 50s has died after driving his motorcycle off a road north of Killaloe, Ont.

The crash occurred Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. on Round Lake Road near Tramore Road, not far from the Bonnechere River.

According to a press release from the OPP, the driver lost control of his motorcycle and drove into a ditch.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

OPP have identified him as 52-year-old Steven Mayhew of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Township.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision. 

