Motorcyclist killed, another critically injured in pair of crashes

One motorcyclist is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a pair of crashes in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., a pair of SUVs and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Merivale and Fallowfield roads near Barrhaven, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Friday.

The motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

One of the SUV drivers was also hurt, police said, but not seriously.

Then, roughly an hour later, a truck and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Tenth Line and Wall roads in Orléans.

Once again, the motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries. The 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died, police said.

His name has not yet been released.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen either crash or captured what happened on a dashcam.