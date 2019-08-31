Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist killed in Lanark County crash
Provincial police are investigating after a man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash northwest of Perth, Ont.

Detours were in place on Highway 511 Saturday afternoon

Provincial police said they were investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday on Highway 511 in Lanark County. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 511 shortly before 3:30 p.m., OPP said.

As of 5:30 p.m., the highway was closed between Tatlock and Wolf Grove roads for the investigation.

The scene of the crash is approximately 80 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

 

