1 dead in motorcycle collision at racetrack west of Ottawa

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a fatal motorcycle collision at a racetrack west of Ottawa.

70-year-old died of their injuries in hospital

A yellow sign with a crest and the word "Police."
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the collision. (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a motorcycle collision at a racetrack west of Ottawa, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, police received a call reporting the collision at a private racetrack in Greater Madawaska Township, Ont., OPP said.

The 70-year-old motorcyclist and Ottawa resident was transported to hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

OPP said Ontario's chief coroner is also engaged as part of the ongoing investigation.

