One person dead in South Glengarry collision

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision Wednesday in South Glengarry, Ont., police said in a news release. 

Another person has life-threatening injuries, police said

CBC News ·
Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Glen Road on Wednesday. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

The other occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Glen Road west of Glen Brook Road, northeast of Cornwall, Ont. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the release said. 

Police said they would not be naming the person who died until next-of-kin had been notified.

A section of Glen Road will remain closed between Glen Brook Road and Huron until the investigation is complete.

