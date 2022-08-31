One person dead in South Glengarry collision

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision Wednesday in South Glengarry, Ont., police said in a news release.

The other occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Glen Road west of Glen Brook Road, northeast of Cornwall, Ont. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the release said.

Police said they would not be naming the person who died until next-of-kin had been notified.

A section of Glen Road will remain closed between Glen Brook Road and Huron until the investigation is complete.