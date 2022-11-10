Remains of 2 people found after early November house fire near Bancroft, Ont.

Provincial police say they've found the remains of two people at a home that caught fire earlier this month near Bancroft, Ont.

On Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a house fire on Whytes Road in Carlow-Mayo township, which is about 25 kilometres east of Bancroft.

"The house was ... engulfed in flames," OPP described in an updated news release Thursday.

According to police earlier this week, the homeowners were unaccounted for at the time of the fire.

The office of the Ontario fire marshal and OPP's crime and forensic identification units will continue to investigate, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP's Bancroft detachment.