2017 helicopter crash inquest ends with calls for equipment, training changes

Jurors at the inquest into a fatal eastern Ontario helicopter crash that killed four Hydro One workers in 2017 have issued 16 recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

James Baragar, 39, Jeffrey Howes and Darcy Jansen, both 26, and Kyle Shorrock, 27 were killed when their helicopter crashed in Tweed, Ont., north of Belleville, on Dec. 14, 2017.

The four workers were doing routine maintenance on a hydro line and transmission tower when their helicopter went down.

Thirteen of the jury's recommendations were for Transport Canada, including amending a section of the Canadian Aviation Regulations to require approval before installing any equipment to the outside of a helicopter.

In a previous investigation , the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said an improperly secured equipment bag on the outside of the helicopter came loose and stuck the tail rotor of the helicopter, likely causing the crash.

It also found two of the three passenger seatbelts were not fastened.

Calls for more proactive inspections, safety training

The jury also recommended Transport Canada better inform safety inspectors, engineers, air operators and managers about what types of equipment modifications and activities need its approval.

Transport Canada should also introduce enhanced safety inspections, the jury said, by increasing onsite inspections, performing more proactive and unannounced inspections and attending training sessions put on by air operators.

The other three recommendations were for Hydro One.

Among them was ensuring that a 30-minute helicopter safety video is mandatory for any employee flying on Hydro One helicopters and is reviewed by air operators every year or after long periods of flying inactivity.

The jury also said Hydro One should periodically reassess its policy and procedures and "not to assume it is safe because it has been in use for a number of years."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a white canvas bag, at left, came loose from the fuselage of a helicopter that crashed and struck the aircraft's tail rotor, at right. (Transportation Safety Board)

Alongside witnesses, including Hydro One workers who were present on the day of the crash, the inquest heard statements from the family members of the workers who were killed.

The jury also found their deaths were an accident.

The inquest, which is mandatory under provincial legislation, was held from June 5 to June 14. Jury recommendations from a coroner's inquest are not legally binding.