1 dead, 1 injured in Hawkesbury workplace incident

One person is dead and another injured in a workplace incident in eastern Ontario.

First responders were called to a parking lot on Spence Avenue in Hawkesbury, Ont., around 8 a.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a news release.

Two workers were changing the lights in the parking lot using a bucket truck, when the truck tipped over, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development told CBC.

Charles Sproule, 71, of Champlain Township was killed, OPP said.

The ministry said the employees worked for two different companies: Sproule worked for Sproule Power Line Construction Ltd. while the other man worked for Stewart Electric. CBC reached out to Sproule Power Line Construction but was told the company had no comment.

The injured employee was airlifted from the Hawkesbury General Hospital to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus with critical injuries, according to ORNGE.

OPP said the incident is not considered criminal. The ministry is currently investigating.

Hawkesbury is approximately 95 km east of downtown Ottawa.