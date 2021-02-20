1 dead in fire northwest of Kingston

Police are investigating after a body was found in the debris of a fire northwest of Kingston, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Bethel Road just west of the town of Yarker, Ont., at around 2 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

A passerby had noticed a structure on the property was on fire and called 911, OPP said.

Fire crews eventually retrieved a body, likely one of the home's residents, from the severely damaged structure, police said.

The fire is now under investigation by both the OPP and Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal. Bethel Road has been opened but as of 6 p.m., police were urging people to stay away.

The identity of the person who died has not been released, and no information would be available until at least Monday, OPP said.