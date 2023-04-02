Man in his 50s dead after Manotick house fire

A man is dead after an early morning fire in Manotick, a community in Ottawa's south end, according to the city's fire services.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a single family home in the 5000 block of First Line Road with the first floor entirely engulfed in flames, Ottawa Fire Services said. Flames were going through the roof of the house and there was heavy smoke.

When firefighters were searching the home, they found a person inside just before 3:00 a.m. That person was brought out from the home and treated by paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics said they transported the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning. The man, in his 50s, has since succumbed to his injuries, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to the fire early Sunday morning, and three people were able to make it out of the house with minor injuries. (Camille Kasisi-Monet/Radio-Canada)

Three other people were also inside, but were able to leave the house from the basement, a spokesperson for the fire department told CBC News. They were treated for smoke inhalation and released on the scene with minor injuries.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are both supporting those affected.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. extinguishing hot spots, according to a release from the fire department.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator will be supporting the Ottawa Police and Ontario Fire Marshall with an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.