Man found dead after Hawkesbury house fire

A man's body was discovered inside a home that caught fire in Hawkesbury, Ont., Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Regent and Hamilton streets around 9 a.m. The fire sent a plume of dark smoke into the sky over the town, about 90 kilometres east of Ottawa near the Ontario-Quebec border.

After the flames were extinguished, the body of 73-year-old Leo Leduc was discovered inside the house.

His cause of death has not been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Ontario Fire Mashal and coroner's offices have been notified, Hawkesbury OPP said in a news release.