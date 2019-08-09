1 dead in rural west Ottawa crash
Ottawa police say a person has been killed in a collision on Peter Robinson Road in the rural west end.
Person killed in collision near capital's border with Mississippi Mills, Ont.
In a post on social media at about 12:20 p.m., police said there had been a serious collision on the road between March and Vaughan Side roads, near Ottawa's border with Missisippi Mills, Ont.
Just before 1 p.m., police announced someone had been killed.
That stretch of Peter Robinson road is closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.