1 dead in rural west Ottawa crash

Ottawa police say a person has been killed in a collision on Peter Robinson Road in the rural west end.

In a post on social media at about 12:20 p.m., police said there had been a serious collision on the road between March and Vaughan Side roads, near Ottawa's border with Missisippi Mills, Ont.

Just before 1 p.m., police announced someone had been killed.

That stretch of Peter Robinson road is closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.