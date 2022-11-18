1 killed in crash on Highway 7 in Perth
About 11 kilometres of road closed between Lanark Road, Drummond Concession 7
One person was killed in a crash that's closing one of the main ways to access the town of Perth, Ont., and a main alternative to Highway 401, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
The collision happened Friday morning east of Drummond Street in the town southwest of Ottawa, police said in a series of tweets.
They didn't say how many vehicles were involved nor identify the victim.
About 11 kilometres of Highway 7 closed between Lanark Road, or County Road 511, and Drummond Concession 7 around 4:30 a.m., according to the Ministry of Transportation.
Road remains closed for an ongoing fatal investigation. One person is deceased. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to please call 1-888-310-1122. <a href="https://t.co/OfJFifnqzV">https://t.co/OfJFifnqzV</a>—@OPP_ER