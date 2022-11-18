Content
1 killed in crash on Highway 7 in Perth

One person was killed in a crash that's closing one of the main ways to access the town of Perth, Ont., and a main alternative to Highway 401, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

About 11 kilometres of road closed between Lanark Road, Drummond Concession 7

Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 7 southwest of Ottawa because of a fatal crash. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

The collision happened Friday morning east of Drummond Street in the town southwest of Ottawa, police said in a series of tweets.

They didn't say how many vehicles were involved nor identify the victim.

About 11 kilometres of Highway 7 closed between Lanark Road, or County Road 511, and Drummond Concession 7 around 4:30 a.m., according to the Ministry of Transportation.

