1 person dead after vehicle hits Ottawa home

A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene after his vehicle hit a house east of downtown Ottawa Tuesday night.

Ottawa police said officers were called to the scene on Chapman Boulevard, a residential street west of St. Laurent Boulevard and south of Smyth Road, just before midnight.

The driver rolled his vehicle, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by Ottawa Fire Services, police said. He didn't have any passengers.

The crash caused significant damage to the house, but police said no one inside was hurt.

They said their investigation continues. The victim has not been identified.