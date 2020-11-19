Hawkesbury OPP investigating fatal 5-vehicle crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man from Niagara Falls, Ont., died in a five-vehicle crash in Alfred and Plantagenet township Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on County Road 17, west of County Road 9, shortly after 8 a.m., OPP said in a news release.

Edward Ivanov, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, OPP said. He was the lone occupant of his vehicle.

Another person was transported by air ambulance to The Ottawa Hospital with serious injuries and is still in critical condition, police said Thursday. Three others were seriously injured in the crash.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Hawkesbury OPP at 613-632-2729.