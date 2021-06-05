Driver dead following Friday crash in North Frontenac Township

A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision Friday evening on Country Road 509, in the North Frontenac Township.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a vehicle in the ditch at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ornge – helicopter ambulance and ground transportation service – airlifted a passenger to hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate.

Part of Country Road 509 was closed but has since reopened.