Driver dead following Friday crash in North Frontenac Township
A 22-year-old driver is dead after a single-vehicle collision Friday evening on Country Road 509, in the North Frontenac Township.
Passenger airlifted to hospital in serious condition
A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision Friday evening on Country Road 509, in the North Frontenac Township.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a vehicle in the ditch at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Ornge – helicopter ambulance and ground transportation service – airlifted a passenger to hospital in serious condition.
Police continue to investigate.
Part of Country Road 509 was closed but has since reopened.