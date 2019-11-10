2 killed in Highway 7 crash

Two people have been killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Highway 7, provincial police say.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash just south of the town of Innisville, Ont., shortly before 2 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., Highway 7 was closed between Drummond Concession 7 and Drummond Concession 12A for the investigation.

Detours are in place, OPP said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Innisville is about 65 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.