Skip to Main Content
2 killed in Highway 7 crash
Ottawa

2 killed in Highway 7 crash

Two people have been killed in a Sunday afternoon crash near Innisville, Ont., provincial police say.

Collision happened around 2 p.m.

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say Sunday's fatal crash happened on Highway 7 near the town of Innisville, Ont. (CBC)

Two people have been killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Highway 7, provincial police say.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash just south of the town of Innisville, Ont., shortly before 2 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., Highway 7 was closed between Drummond Concession 7 and Drummond Concession 12A for the investigation.

Detours are in place, OPP said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Innisville is about 65 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|