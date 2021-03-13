Skip to Main Content
Man, 20, dead following Saturday morning crash near Kingston, Ont.

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police and emergency crews are on scene following a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., Saturday morning. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

A 20-year-old man is dead after an early morning collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., Saturday.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the man as Brady Perkins, 20, from Kingston. 

A 47-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP first received a call about the crash at approximately 4:15 a.m., with traffic investigators remaining on scene as of 12:30 p.m. 

A stretch of the eastbound lane of the 401, between Highway 15 and Montreal Street, remains closed to traffic. One westbound lane has reopened, however. 

