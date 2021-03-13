Man, 20, dead following Saturday morning crash near Kingston, Ont.
A 20-year-old man is dead after an early morning collision on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., Saturday.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the man as Brady Perkins, 20, from Kingston.
A 47-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
OPP first received a call about the crash at approximately 4:15 a.m., with traffic investigators remaining on scene as of 12:30 p.m.
UPDATE Road Closure <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB & WB between Montreal Street and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy15?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy15</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kingston?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kingston</a> - 1 westbound lane has been reopened, both lanes remain closed eastbound. ^jt—@OPP_COMM_ER
A stretch of the eastbound lane of the 401, between Highway 15 and Montreal Street, remains closed to traffic. One westbound lane has reopened, however.