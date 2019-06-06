1 killed in crash near Killaloe, Ont.

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Killaloe, Ont., on Wednesday.

At about 5 p.m., OPP were called to a collision involving a pickup truck and two cars on Round Lake Road near Jack's Lake, between Doran Road and Red Rock Road.

The truck was headed north and collided with the two cars headed south, OPP said in a news release.

A man driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by OPP as 54-year-old Randy Neff of Golden Lake, Ont.

The 42-year-old driver of the truck, a 43-year-old passenger in the truck, and the 55-year-old driver of the other car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues. OPP said charges are pending.